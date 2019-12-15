Bank consumer credit without collateral

Fast Cheap Loan Bank is a deposit bank owned by Good Finance Central Cooperative. Fast Cheap Loan Bank is an internal bank within the Good Finance that provides Good Finance with the services they need.

This bank offers its customers, among other things. unsecured consumer loans, which we’ll cover in more detail in this article.

Bank Consumer Credit :

The consumer credit offered by Good Finance ranges from USD 2,000 up to USD 20,000. The applicant does not need to obtain any guarantors or collateral for the loan . The loan will be repaid within 1 to 10 years.

The loan is repaid once a month in accordance with the repayment program agreed in the loan agreement. However, if you wish, the customer can repay the loan more quickly at no additional cost.

Combine existing loans

With Good Finance Consumer Credit it is also possible to combine existing loans into one clearer and more affordable package.

Interested in Good Finance Consumer Credit and want to start bidding for a loan?

